× Ex-Mrs. Orange County arrested in child porn investigation

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman who was formerly chosen as Mrs. Orange County faces felony charges including producing child pornography using a 4-year-old family member.

Meghan Breanna Alt was arrested Wednesday at San Diego County traffic stop by officers with a multi-agency task force on child exploitation, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During an interview, Alt confessed to producing and distributing child pornography involving her young relative, investigators said.

The task force, which includes local and federal agencies, began investigating Alt after receiving information from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Investigators said they had evidence that Alt produced pornographic material with her young relative and distributed it electronically to a Marine stationed in Southern California in exchange for cash and gifts.

Investigators also believe that Alt advertised her services on the Internet and engaged in sex for money with clients in the presence of her children.

Alt was crowned Mrs. Orange Count in 2014 and competed in the Mrs. California pageant later that year. Investigators say she was involved with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in San Clemente and Irvine and volunteered to take care of young children for the church.

Alt was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000.