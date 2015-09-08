Woman found stuffed under back seat of car

SAN DIEGO – Border officers found a woman hidden under the rear seat of a car driven by another woman who was traveling with her 3-year-old daughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry stopped an attempt to enter the U.S. illegally after discovering the undocumented woman hiding in a 1995 Honda Civic Friday at 10:15 a.m.

PHOTO GALLERY: Bizarre Border Busts

A 30-year-old woman from the U.S. drove up to the Otay Mesa border crossing with a young girl in her car, CBP officials said. An officer noticed the woman appeared nervous and sent her to an inspection area.

An imaging system detected anomalies in the Honda’s gas tank and the area under the rear seat. Officers removed the child seat and discovered a hidden compartment where an undocumented 23-year-old Mexican woman was lying in a fetal position.

The driver was arrested and will face federal charges. She was later transported to Metropolitan Correctional Center. The child was released to the custody of a Child Protective Services.

The Mexican woman will be taken back to the Mexico side of the border after criminal proceedings.