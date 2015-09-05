Ice Age fossils found at Carlsbad construction site

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- An amazing discovery has been made beneath a construction site in north Carlsbad.
Just off State Route 78 at the Quarry Creek development site, dozens of Ice Age fossils were uncovered. The fossils were found buried in a dirt lot where hundreds of homes will go up.
“These fossils are on the order of 200,000 to 50,000 years old,” said Tom Demere, curator of paleontology at the San Diego Museum of Natural History. Demere said the fossils were found in July and he expects more to be dug up.
Prehistoric mammoth bones were found, along with a bison skull and partial skeleton.
This isn’t the first time Ice Age fossils have been dug up in San Diego. A mammoth molar was discovered in 2009 downtown at 11th and Island avenues.
As crews next begin an intense cleaning of the fossils, the museum said it will continue to canvass the Quarry Creek area in hopes of finding other significant fossils.
