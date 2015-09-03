Dylann Roof (R), the 21-year-old man charged with murdering nine worshippers at a historic black church in Charleston last month, is helped to his chair by chief public defender Ashley Pennington during a hearing at the Judicial Center in Charleston
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
rastreador veicular bh
I next tried the tracker in a piece of checked
baggage on a flight, wanting to see if the Crowd GPS system
would help keep it located. http://54.88.126.240/User:GemmaHornsby4