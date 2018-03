DENVER — The Manning brothers are back, starring again in new Gatorade ads that encourage people to do something for their favorite sports drink.

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is joined by his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli, pretending to be coaches as people try to get drinks from a vending machine.

The ads are part of the “Sweat it to get it” promotion by Gatorade. The Mannings encourage students to silly exercises to purchase the drinks.

