California Assembly approves stricter vaccine mandate

SACRAMENTO – California lawmakers Thursday approved one of the toughest mandatory vaccination laws in the nation, legislation that would eliminate the option for parents to keep their children from being vaccinated based on religious or other personal beliefs.

The measure, the most controversial taken up by the Legislature this year, would require all children who enter kindergarten in California to be vaccinated against diseases including measles and whooping cough unless a physician approves an exemption based on medical conditions such as allergies and immune system deficiencies.

“As a mother, I understand the decisions we make about our children’s health care are deeply personal,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), a supporter of the bill. “While I respect the fundamental right to make that decision as a family, we must balance that with the fact that none of us has the right to endanger others.”

The Assembly approved the legislation Thursday morning on a bipartisan vote of 46-31.

