Teen boy stomps, kicks 2-year-old to death, police say
A Minnesota teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in the brutal beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.
The 17-year-old suspect is currently charged as a juvenile. He made his first court appearance Monday at the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center, where it was announced there would be a certification trial to determine if he should be tried as an adult.
A juvenile petition states that authorities were dispatched to a home in Minneapolis around 12:35 p.m. on June 10 on a report of a child not breathing.
The child, 2-year-old Sophia O’Neill, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she died almost nine hours later.
Doctors said the girl had “multiple bruises, including extensive bruising to back and abdomen. Specifically, the doctors who tried to save O’Neill found that she had a split kidney, split pancreas, liver damage, rib fractures, both new and healing, a collapsed lung and other cuts and bruises,” a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney said, citing the juvenile petition.
The child’s 20-year-old mother told authorities that she left her daughter with her boyfriend earlier that day.
A neighbor told police that the 17-year-old knocked on his door around 12:25 p.m. and asked to use his cell phone. The teen returned about 10 minutes later carrying the child, according to the statement. The neighbor told authorities he called 911 and began performing CPR on the child.
“In an interview with police, (the suspect) admitted that when she wouldn’t stop crying, he kicked the child twice in the back and then laid her on the floor and stomped on her back,” the statement added, citing the petition.
A pretrial hearing was set for July 9 during which the court will consider whether to certify the suspect as an adult.
“This was a brutal beating that is almost beyond comprehension,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.
“This investigation continues and if (the suspect) should be convicted, we will determine if there are legal factors that would allow us to seek a harsher sentence,” Freeman added.
7 comments
John Jones
Yeah, the best way to get a kid to stop crying is to beat them to death. I hope they try him as an adult and the same happens to him in prison.
phill
I agree with you . He should be charged as an adult. He knew what he was doing and made a very poor decision. Hes old enough to know right from wrong but he lacks common sense. I hope the gaurds tell the inmates what he did. And receives severe beatings the rest of his pathetic life. Please do us all a favor and drop the soap homie. Cause u gonna be somebody’s butt budy pretty soon.
Ron
Let me stomp this pos to death…please!!!!
Cody
People are so disgusting. That poor baby, I don’t know why I keep reading this stuff.
Tisonlyme
This is just absolutely amazing to me. Possibly drugs were involved. But the report said old injury’s and new. So was the mother doing this too? Why wouldn’t she notice and question any bruises if not ? What would this asshole do to an animal ? Omg !! This is when friends in bad places come in real handy.
Katy
As a mother of a two year-old as well, this breaks my heart. A child at that age is just a complete blessing, they are full of love and all they want is to be loved back. No child at this or any age should suffer from this! I hope he is tried as an adult and gets a harsh punishment because this is a disgust. God bless Sophia O’neill… She looked like she was an amazing little girl full of happines..
Hellobg
Hes obviously old enough to realize what he did. He knows the difference between right and wrong, therefore, he should be tried as an adult .
Comments are closed.