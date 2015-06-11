Online gaming group linked to school bomb threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Detectives announced Thursday the arrest of a teen connected to three separate bomb threats made against Point Loma High School since April.

The suspect was linked to an online gaming group that is responsible for making bomb threats or calling in "swatting" incidents in five states, including Georgia, Michigan, Massachusetts, Texas and Illinois, and two cities in the province of Ontario, Canada, San Diego police said.

Point Loma High School was the target of three bomb threats made against Point Loma High School on April 5 and 6, police said.

Investigators did not release the suspect's identity due to being under the age of 18. Additional suspects were arrested in other states.

Swatting is the practice of triggering an emergency service response by falsely reporting a serious crime.

San Diego police said such threats are taken seriously and the level of their response is determined based on whatever information they receive. But, fraudulent treats often result in costly emergency responses, which can include deploying specialized personnel and equipment.

"However, when it is later determined that the information received was not only false but was delivered with the intent to cause a considerable emergency response, then the department is committed to conducting thorough investigations directed towards the arrest and prosecution of all persons involved and responsible for making these threats,'' according to the police statement.

The San Diego Police Department is working closely with other law enforcement agencies in other cities. The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.