Big Bay Boom: It’s more than just fireworks

The countdown to the Big Bay Boom continues. San Diego’s biggest fireworks display is just three weeks away, and the preparations are underway.

In addition to celebrating our nation’s birthday, the Big Bay Boom also helps support the San Diego Armed Services YMCA, an organization dedicated to making military life easier.

The Armed Services YMCA has a rich history of volunteers helping military families. In 2014 alone, the San Diego Armed Services YMCA served more than 45,000 service members and their families.

The organization has dozens of programs designed to help wounded warriors, military families and the children of service members. For instance, the Warrior Care Initiative welcomes every wounded warrior who is treated at Naval Medical Center San Diego. In addition to providing them with a gift of appreciation and a local resource guide, staff members try to help the injured troops and their families with financial assistance, clothing, cell phones, transportation services, lodging and emotional support.

The Naval Medical Center San Diego is the only military medical treatment facility in the nation to have an Armed Services YMCA outreach office onsite.

The San Diego Armed Services YMCA enhances the lives of service members and their families in mind, body and spirit.