VIDEO: Snake slithers through kitchen cabinet, eats egg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple received quite the slithery surprise in their farmette kitchen last weekend.

Laura Neff said she was enjoying a typical Sunday afternoon when she heard a noise in the kitchen. When she went to inspect, she said she found a large rat snake crawling out of her spice cabinet and lowering itself toward a basket of fresh eggs on the counter.

“It got in through a hole in our laundry room floor, which is now covered by a VERY heavy concrete block and which will soon be permanently plugged,” Neff wrote when she posted the video on YouTube.

Neff said her family let it finish the egg. They then used two brooms, “a whole lot of patience, nudging and encouraging,” they coaxed the snake out the kitchen window.

“Off it went to the rest of its evening,” Neff wrote. “All’s well that ends well, but… JEEZ!”

Download Fox 5 iPhone app | Download Fox 5 Android app