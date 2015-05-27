× Farmers Insurance Open raises $3.1M for local organizations

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Farmers Insurance and the Century Club of San Diego announced Wednesday that this year’s Farmers Insurance Open generated more than $3.1 million for local charities and community organizations, a record for the professional golf event.

The total take was nearly $300,000 higher than last year.

Most of the growth came from the Birdies for Charity Program, which generated more than $1.1 million for a dozen San Diego organizations that focus on at-risk and underserved youth and military families. Beginning last October, the program collected donations and pledges for every birdie made during the tournament’s four rounds.

“The success of the tournament allows us to, first and foremost, give back to our community, but also to be ambassadors of San Diego to the more than 227 countries that watch our beautiful city in the broadcast,” said Greg Keller, general chairman of the Century Club.

“With the support of Farmers Insurance and our community partners, we look forward to continuing to grow this event’s impact on the lives of thousands of children and families in San Diego,” he said.

Organizations benefiting from Birdies for Charities are the Armed Services YMCA San Diego, Junior Achievement of San Diego County, Monarch School, Pro Kids/The First Tee of San Diego, Promises2Kids, the San Diego Center for Children, the San Diego Junior Golf Association, San Diego Youth Services, SAY San Diego, STAR/PAL, The Preuss School UCSD, and Voices for Children.

The Farmers Insurance Open was played Feb. 5-8 at Torrey Pines Golf Course, and was won by Australian Jason Day in a four-man playoff.

