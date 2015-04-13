× Chase ends after DUI suspect flips truck

SAN DIEGO — A DUI suspect who refused to yield to the California Highway Patrol in City Heights Monday led a 20-minute road chase into Sorrento Valley, where he was arrested after an officer forced him to lose control of his pickup truck and crash to a halt on a freeway onramp.

The pursuit began about 11:15 a.m. on Interstate 805, near Home Avenue, CHP public-affairs Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The driver continued north though central and northern San Diego for about 12 miles before exiting onto Mira Mesa Boulevard. Reaching a nearby stoplight, he put his black Toyota Tacoma into reverse, turned it around and resumed fleeing in the opposite direction, Doerr said.

The suspect then steered onto a curving entrance to southbound I-805, where an officer used his cruiser to nudge the back end of the pickup truck into a sideways skid, a technique known as a PIT maneuver. The vehicle spun out of control and overturned onto its side.

Officers helped the driver, whose name was not immediately available, get out of the damaged truck and took him into custody. Medics evaluated him at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he suffered any injuries in the wreck.

