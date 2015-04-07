× Driver arrested after crashing into house

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunken driver was in jail Tuesday morning after crashing into a house in Serra Mesa, police said.

The driver, 20, claimed he was following a friend and was unfamiliar with the area. He then took a turn too fast and lost control of his Hyundai Veloster around 12:45 a.m., smashing through a small brick wall and then into the house at 2714 Greyling Drive east of Interstate-805, police said.

The home owner was in the kitchen when the car crashed into an empty spare bedroom. The car narrowly missed hitting an electrical panel.

No one else was in the vehicle. Police performed a breathalyzer test on the man and arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving.

No one was hurt in the crash.