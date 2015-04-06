× Man stabbed during 20-person brawl

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police were on the lookout Monday for a man who stabbed another man during a fight at Rancho Bernardo Community Park.

Up to 20 men were involved in the brawl, which began around 4:45 p.m. Easter Sunday. A man pulled out a knife and stabbed another man in the chest during the fight. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police described the man as heavyset and balding in his 20s. The circumstances of the fight were under investigation.