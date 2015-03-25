× Chase ends in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he led them on a chase through Spring Valley.

Officers tried to pull the man over on SR-94 for speeding around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

He sped away from police, leading them on a chase for about twenty minutes. He got off the freeway onto Bancroft Drive before ending up in front of his sister’s home on the 8900 block of Switzer Drive in Spring Valley. He surrendered to police and was arrested around 6:20 a.m.

The man had several felony warrants out for his arrest. His identity has not yet been released.