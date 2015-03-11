Chance of mega-quake in California rises, USGS says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Computer data collected by the USGS indicates California is facing a greater than 99 percent chance of being rocked by a strong earthquake in the next 30 years.

“The forecast now is within the next 30 years, there’s a 19 percent chance -- basically a one in five chance -- that the southern San Andreas Fault will move in a 6.7 all the way up to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake,” said geologist Dr. Pat Abbott.

The report by the U.S. Geological Survey found that the odds of a magnitude-6.7 quake similar in size to the 1994 Northridge disaster was higher in northern California than in southern California. But the odds of a mega-quake increased in southern California, jumping from 4.7 percent to 7 percent.

Thousands of quakes hit California every year, though most are too small to be felt. But of all the faults that crisscross the state, the southern San Andreas Fault remains the most dangerous.

“If this fault moves, the energy can jump as much as 7 miles away to make another fault move,” Abbott said. “That’s on the surface but they may be even closer together below the surface. So if you start factoring in that one big fault moving may cause another one to go, well the more of them moving, they’re all putting out energy, so in other words that’s why the big earthquake risk gets even higher,” Abbott said.

No matter where you live in California, Abbott says everyone should live like it could be the day the big one hits.

“Earthquakes are coming. Think about it in advance and be prepared.”

The report is a forecast, but it is not a prediction. Experts still cannot predict exactly where or when a quake will hit anywhere in the world.

"It’s kind of like long range weather forecasting,” Abbott said. “You’re trying to say, well next season is going to be dryer than normal, or wetter than normal. We’re trying to give people more of an idea about frequencies within a 30-year period -- a living period that all of us expect to experience," Abbott said.

