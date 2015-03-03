Hidden tax deductions
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
IRS has $1.1B in unclaimed tax refunds for 2014
-
San Diegans rush to prepay property taxes before year’s end
-
What you need to know about the incoming tax law
-
White House, GOP celebrate passing sweeping tax bill
-
Tax overhaul could mean major changes to your paycheck
-
-
Republicans release their final tax bill ahead of key vote next week
-
Republicans in House and Senate strike a deal on tax bill
-
Why you’ll want to double check your paycheck in February
-
Homeowners scramble to pre-pay property taxes
-
Signature campaign begins for convention center expansion initiative
-
-
Senate approves GOP tax plan, House to revote Wednesday
-
GOP tax plan: Senate to vote Tuesday night, House to revote Wednesday
-
Trump signs tax bill before leaving for Christmas break