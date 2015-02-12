× Philadelphia to host 2016 Democratic Convention

(CNN) — Philadelphia will host the Democratic National Convention in July 2016, a source with knowledge of the selection process tells CNN.

While the Democratic National Committee would not confirm Philadelphia’s selection, the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the official announcement would be made Thursday.

New York and Columbus, Ohio, were the two other cities vying for the right to host the Democratic convention. The event is scheduled for the week of July 25, 2016.