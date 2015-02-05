Mom prepared to face charges for abandoning ‘dangerous’ son

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Kimberlyn Williams feels unsafe in her own home because of her 12-year-old son.
"I am his mother and I do love him, but he's dangerous," Williams says. She says he's so dangerous that she is prepared to face jail time to keep him out of the house, to not only protect herself, but her two younger children, WTKR reported.
"I have been hit, bit, kicked," she says. "He has threatened to stab children at school, to kill them. He has these outbursts."
She says her son is now at Riverside Behavioral Health Center in Hampton. He was put there after Williams called police last week because of what she says she witnessed between her son and four-year-old daughter.
"When I went in, I found him exposing himself to her and trying to coerce her to touch him," Williams says.
Williams says that was the final straw after years of violent and inappropriate behavior, and years of trying to get him the help he needs.
"It's not a case of us not trying to get him help," she says. "This is not an isolated incident. It's been a gauntlet of doctors and medications and diagnoses."
Her son is set to be released Thursday, but Williams does not want to bring him home.
"If I do not show up to get him, I will face criminal charges or child abandonment," she says.
Williams says Child Protective Services told her if she refuses to take him, her son would be placed in a 24-hour supervision residential facility — something she's wanted all along. She says it would take police arresting her to get her wish.
"I want something to get done," Williams says. "I don't want it to be you take this one and you risk your other children's health and safety or you go to jail. There has to be a better way."
To get her son the help he needs, Williams says she's prepared to face the consequences.
"Nobody wants to talk about this," she says. "It's something we would certainly consider a private family issue, but along those lines maybe it can help other people."
Neither James City County Police nor CPS will comment.
By Marissa Jasek
7 comments
Debbie C.
This mother is actually trying to do the right thing and get her son help. Sad that the system doesn’t allow for this child to get the needed help and the mother and siblings should not be faced with criminal charges. That’s awful! And when folks wind up really hurting people, this day will most likely be forgotten.
lisa
The mom is trying to do the right thing. This boy needs serious help. He exposed himself to his 4 year sister that right there is a red flag! What’s it going to take another school shooting for the system to wake up and do something to get this boy the help he needs!
Terry
This woman is a good mom, doing what is right to protect the other children. Wake up, this kid NEEDS HELP. We don’t need others getting hurt when it’s obvious he will hurt other. The authorities should step in and place him in a facility.
Marla Haney
It is a shame the authorities can’t be on the side of helping the entire family (child AND parents/siblings) and just put him in a residential treatment facility. This is the child that will grow up to commit mass murder and everyone will point at the parents and say, “Why didn’t you DO anything? How could you raise such a monster?” and yet when she tries to do the right thing, she has to be punished for it, as do her other kids. Sad no one sees the best path here.
Steamy Art (@SteamyArt)
She should have filed police reports on his behavior all along…whenever he did something criminal, like the violence and sexual abuse of his sister.
J Harris
Ok why is mom going to jail. Here is another case of the mental health care system being broken. This kid is released and kills someone then its “oh maybe we should of kept him in custody” damn everything is brokekn. And where is dad?
Annonymous
Clearly she is just trying to get rid of him because he is the son from her first marriage. She doesn’t want anything from the path to continue to be in her life. Typical with women. His actions are just from things he probably witnessed growing up and bad parenting.
