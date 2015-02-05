Mom prepared to face charges for abandoning ‘dangerous’ son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Kimberlyn Williams feels unsafe in her own home because of her 12-year-old son.

"I am his mother and I do love him, but he's dangerous," Williams says. She says he's so dangerous that she is prepared to face jail time to keep him out of the house, to not only protect herself, but her two younger children, WTKR reported.

"I have been hit, bit, kicked," she says. "He has threatened to stab children at school, to kill them. He has these outbursts."

She says her son is now at Riverside Behavioral Health Center in Hampton. He was put there after Williams called police last week because of what she says she witnessed between her son and four-year-old daughter.

"When I went in, I found him exposing himself to her and trying to coerce her to touch him," Williams says.

Williams says that was the final straw after years of violent and inappropriate behavior, and years of trying to get him the help he needs.

"It's not a case of us not trying to get him help," she says. "This is not an isolated incident. It's been a gauntlet of doctors and medications and diagnoses."

Her son is set to be released Thursday, but Williams does not want to bring him home.

"If I do not show up to get him, I will face criminal charges or child abandonment," she says.

Williams says Child Protective Services told her if she refuses to take him, her son would be placed in a 24-hour supervision residential facility — something she's wanted all along. She says it would take police arresting her to get her wish.

"I want something to get done," Williams says. "I don't want it to be you take this one and you risk your other children's health and safety or you go to jail. There has to be a better way."

To get her son the help he needs, Williams says she's prepared to face the consequences.

"Nobody wants to talk about this," she says. "It's something we would certainly consider a private family issue, but along those lines maybe it can help other people."

Neither James City County Police nor CPS will comment.

By Marissa Jasek

Download Fox 5 iPhone app | Download Fox 5 Android app