3 kids found abandoned with no food, surrounded by animal feces

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Officers found three young children abandoned in a home in a suburb of Seattle and “living in deplorable conditions … surrounded by animal feces and garbage with no heat or food present,” according to police.
Investigators tracked down the parents — both 33-year-olds from Lake Stevens — in Monroe and arrested them, police said. They were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for felony criminal mistreatment and abandonment of a dependent person. The parents were identified as Mark Dorson and Amanda Ann Foley, Q13Fox reported.
“I’m just shocked. Why? Why do that to your own children,” said neighbor Victoria Vanackeren.
The discovery of the children came on Saturday, when officers were called to a home in the 9700 block of 11th Place SE to a report of possible child neglect.
“When they arrived, they spoke with a 7-year-old female who was padlocked inside the house, from the inside,” a police news release said.
When officers got into the home, the release said, they “found three children, ages 7, 3, and 11 months, abandoned and living in deplorable conditions. They were surrounded by animal feces and garbage with no heat or food present.”
Police said it was unknown how long the children had been left unattended, but when transported to the hospital to be examined, one of the children “had a core temperature of 94 degrees and was treated for hypothermia and dehydration.”
All three children were transferred to the custody of Child Protective Services.
“I didn`t even know they were being left alone,” said neighbor Greg Surdyk.
Police said preliminary investigations indicate a history of CPS complaints at the home, as well as Health Department and Code Enforcement issues.
A family member called the allegations a misunderstanding.
Jerry
I hope these people rot in jail. Along with the family member trying to defend them. There’s is absolutely no excuse for leaving vulnerable children unattended.
Mikey
How is leaving your 3 children alone without food, water, heat a “misunderstanding”. F*cking pathetic pieces of sh*t! A yes f*ck the family member also!
Shannon
A core temp of 94 degrees??? Which ever child that was had been cold a while. Unexcusable that children should ever be left in conditions like that without any supervision. Shame on the parents and shame on the family for not stepping in when needed. Makes me sick!
lynne smith
numerous complaints to CPS and Health Dept. Really???? Once again they drop the ball and these babies pay… What in the hell do these people do for their paychecks, because this type of story is not new, goes on way too often for these organizations to not be investigated or fined for allowing children to remain in a home that has numerous complaints against them…. Sickens me….. We don’t protect the children… it’s a joke.
