3 kids found abandoned with no food, surrounded by animal feces

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Officers found three young children abandoned in a home in a suburb of Seattle and “living in deplorable conditions … surrounded by animal feces and garbage with no heat or food present,” according to police.

Investigators tracked down the parents — both 33-year-olds from Lake Stevens — in Monroe and arrested them, police said. They were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for felony criminal mistreatment and abandonment of a dependent person. The parents were identified as Mark Dorson and Amanda Ann Foley, Q13Fox reported.

“I’m just shocked. Why? Why do that to your own children,” said neighbor Victoria Vanackeren.

The discovery of the children came on Saturday, when officers were called to a home in the 9700 block of 11th Place SE to a report of possible child neglect.

“When they arrived, they spoke with a 7-year-old female who was padlocked inside the house, from the inside,” a police news release said.

When officers got into the home, the release said, they “found three children, ages 7, 3, and 11 months, abandoned and living in deplorable conditions. They were surrounded by animal feces and garbage with no heat or food present.”

Police said it was unknown how long the children had been left unattended, but when transported to the hospital to be examined, one of the children “had a core temperature of 94 degrees and was treated for hypothermia and dehydration.”

All three children were transferred to the custody of Child Protective Services.

“I didn`t even know they were being left alone,” said neighbor Greg Surdyk.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate a history of CPS complaints at the home, as well as Health Department and Code Enforcement issues.

A family member called the allegations a misunderstanding.

