Marshawn Lynch avoids fines at Media Day with a phrase

PHOENIX, Arizona – Marshawn Lynch has again decided on a single phrase to answer every reporter’s question during a news conference.
Tuesday at Media Day in Arizona that single phrase may have saved him from a half-a-million-dollar fine reportedly threatened by the NFL.
The phrase?
“I’m here so I won’t get fined,” said Lynch.
“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” he repeated when asked a second question.
Lynch and the NFL had been at odds over his refusal to speak with reporters last season and even earlier this the season.
He was fined $100,000 by the league for refusing two mandatory media appearances.
ESPN is citing sources within the NFL that Lynch was threatened with a $500,000 fine if he failed to be available at Media Day.
Wlov
The NFL certainly puts out some great role models.
Joe Cresser
The press is the only group of people who cares that this guy doesn’t answer questions. The general public could care less. There are plenty of other players that can’t get enough of a microphone to give the media their sound bites. Just let the guy be. Introverts unite!
