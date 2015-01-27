Marshawn Lynch avoids fines at Media Day with a phrase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Arizona – Marshawn Lynch has again decided on a single phrase to answer every reporter’s question during a news conference.

MORE: ‘What’s on Marshawn Lynch’s mind?’ Watch Beast Mode’s exclusive interview (VIDEO)

Tuesday at Media Day in Arizona that single phrase may have saved him from a half-a-million-dollar fine reportedly threatened by the NFL.

The phrase?

“I’m here so I won’t get fined,” said Lynch.

If you had "I'm here so I won't get fined" as your @MoneyLynch #SBMediaDay answer, you win! https://t.co/9eRs5aiQn4 — XFINITY Sports (@XFINITYSports) January 27, 2015

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” he repeated when asked a second question.

Lynch's line today: "I'm just here so I won't get fined." I read lips. I'm at Sherman's podium. #Sb49 #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) January 27, 2015

Lynch and the NFL had been at odds over his refusal to speak with reporters last season and even earlier this the season.

He was fined $100,000 by the league for refusing two mandatory media appearances.

ESPN is citing sources within the NFL that Lynch was threatened with a $500,000 fine if he failed to be available at Media Day.

#NFL source says Marshawn Lynch treated with $500K fine if he failed to be available for Media Day. "I'm just here so I don't get fined." — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 27, 2015