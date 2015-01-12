× Fans melt down over Cadbury Creme Egg change

CHICAGO – The makers of Cadbury Creme Eggs are walking on eggshells with fans of the beloved Easter treat after a recent tweak in the recipe.

The chocolate eggs, filled with a cloying “yolk” of yellow and white fondant, were originally made in the United Kingdom with Cadbury’s signature Dairy Milk chocolate.

Now, under the new recipe, they’re made with “a standard, traditional Cadbury milk chocolate,” said a spokeswoman for Mondelez International, a spinoff of Kraft Foods, in a statement. Kraft acquired British candy maker Cadbury in 2010 for roughly $19 billion.

The change applies only to Cadbury eggs sold in the United Kingdom. The goo-filled eggs usually appear on shelves starting in January until April.

“We have always used a range of milk chocolate blends for different products, depending on their shape or consistency,” the spokeswoman said. “The fundamentals of the Cadbury Crème Egg remain exactly the same — delicious milk chocolate and the unique creme centre that consumers love.”

However, fans aren’t buying it. Some took to Twitter to vent their displeasure.

According to Cadbury, 500 million creme eggs are made each year, and about two-thirds of those are consumed in the UK.

This is not Cadbury’s first controversy of 2015’s creme-egg season: Fans expressed similar disappointment when the number of eggs in each pack was cut from six to five.

Shocking state of affairs! #ShamelessKraft The Cadbury's Creme Egg scandal: how to stage a chocolate revolution http://t.co/TtBFwMqg5t — James E S Hamilton (@JamesHamilton79) January 12, 2015