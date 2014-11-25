Local university sets up scholarship for former sex workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A local university has set up a scholarship program to help victims of sex trafficking turn their lives around.

Human sex trafficking generates an estimated $97 million in illegal profits in San Diego County, according to the FBI. In fact, San Diego is one of the major hubs of sex trafficking in the nation according to the agency.

That is why Point Loma Nazarene University decided to set up a program to help some of the victims of the vicious business. In a new scholarship program created by Prof. Jamie Gates, a handful of victims could be accepted to the campus to turn their lives around.

“We are raising $40,000 to help a few students get started and move from surviving to thriving,” Gates said.

The money will be used to get the students in school and provide them with extra support from staff and counselors. Gates says these students will have the best chance to recover and make something of their lives.

The university has set up a website where supporters can donate to the scholarship fund.