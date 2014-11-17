× Fugitive accused of Veterans Day murder kills himself

SAN DIEGO — A fugitive suspected of fatally shooting a woman and wounding a man during a Veterans Day argument in an El Cerrito-area neighborhood killed himself over the weekend in Texas when authorities tried to arrest him, San Diego police said Monday.

Thanh “Tony” Pham, 34, committed suicide in a Houston hotel on Sunday after deputies tracked him down and ordered him to surrender, according to police.

Late last Tuesday afternoon, Pham allegedly opened fire on two people during a quarrel in a residential driveway in the 4200 block of 54th Place in San Diego, then fled in a dark-colored sedan, SDPD Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Patrol officers arrived to find 42-year-old Thuy Nguyen and a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to their chests. Medics took them to a hospital, where Nguyen was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The other victim, whose name has not been released, was expected to survive.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting.