CHP chief calls alleged nude photo trading among officers ‘disgusting’

CHP Chief Avery Browne of the Golden Gate Division said his staff is angry over statements made by a fellow officer to prosecutors that sharing the nude photographs was a widespread game among officers, some of whom worked in the Los Angeles region.
“Allegations that have been brought forward are disappointing,” Browne said at a news conference late Saturday. “They are disgusting.”
The chief’s statement was made in response to a fellow officer in Dublin who told prosecutors that he forwarded nude photos of female suspects from their phones to himself, then shared the images with fellow officers.
Browne said the alleged practice was “isolated to employees” assigned to the CHP Dublin office.
The employees involved in the scandal, he said, have been identified, removed from service and their peace officer powers have been cut. They are currently serving administrative duty while the investigation continues, Browne added.
Bay Area media reports put the number of officers removed from service at two or three.
Browne publicly thanked the 23-year-old woman who he said had the “courage” to come forward with the allegations.
After he was briefed, Browne, together with the Contra Costa County district attorney, launched an investigation.
“As an organization, we expect the highest levels of integrity and moral strength from everyone in the California Highway Patrol and there is no place in our organization for such behavior or conduct,” he said. “We expect much more and do so and the public does so also.”
7 comments
WOW
This is another reason why our cell phones should not be accessed by any law enforcement agency (federal or state) without a legitimate warrant for very good reason plus there should be polices on the protection and handling of person property on the phone. Police wonder why the U.S. citizens dislike them. They abuse there power for personal gain and just to put citizens behind bars on B.S. charges. The Police are corrupt and the biggest gang in the world with the backing of the judicial system. It’s always their word over ours even when the Police are lying to justify the claimed charges…..especially with simple things like traffic tickets. I hope the police officers involved get charged with felonies, jail time and then get sued for all they’re worth. The police should learn to take responsibility for their actions if should be reprimanded with reduced pay and unpaid leave. This $hit is ridiculous and is not a laughing matter. In another article it states that this has gone on for 5 yrs in that department.
Jose
I bet if Bill Clinton was there he would trade you a Monica and a Cigar for what you had in your hand.
Fred
“Wow” for you to lump all police as corrupt is about as ignorant as saying all black people are criminals. Put down your bong, get out of your mom’s house and get a job. (See how stupid that sounds? I lumped your stupid self with all other idiots on the face of the earth!) In south east San Diego the community just named a park after a fine slain SDPD officer. He was white, the community is predominantly black. I guess Chris Wilson must have been the only non corrupt officer on that department!
WOW
“Fred” Fortunately you bring up a valid point however, this article isn’t about Chris Wilson. This article is representation of the several bad apples that continue to spoil the reputation of law enforcement. I’m pretty sure that there are more than “several” bad apples in the police force and as these stories continue (officer involved in rape, sexual harassment, harassment of citizens, cyber-crimes, bribery, ticket fixing, non-justified assault, etc) surface it’s validates that law enforcement has an integrity, character and an accountability issue. The leadership and upper administration needs to hold their law enforcement officers accountable for when actions, poor decisions, and criminal acts that an officer participates in. Sad to say that the law enforcement departments continue to sweep these issues under the rug with no repercussions to the officer that committed an unlawful act even when issues such as this surface. The officers involved in this case have “possible pending charges” but if it were a citizen doing this he/she would have already been charged. Plus this has been going on for 5 years….. and it’s sounds to me that it was all “fun and games” for the CHP until they were caught. I believe the right punishment for these officers is to be charged with felonies, serve jail time, and get sued for all they’re worth. Just because law enforcement does some good things it does not mean that they are not corrupt and it’s clear as day that they are corrupt. It seems like all the good guys in the SDPD are leaving the force while that bad guys are staying on the force (may not be this black and white but you get the point). In case you haven’t noticed…..the SDPD is having a retention problem….not by kicking out the bad apples. These officers are volunteering to leave the force. Think about that Fred.
WOW
And Fred…. If you see three roaches there are probably 300 roaches!
Fred
Wow, I don’t buy the 3 roaches equals 300 thing. The retention among SDPD has more to do with pay and benefits more than anything else. The bad apples always mark every cop from whatever department the idiots come from with a stain that last year’s (anyone remember Craig Pryor with the CHP?) It took years for the CHP to live that killer cop down. Then along came the rapist SDPD black cop that was raping women on LA Jolla beaches after his graveyard shift. More recently the SDSO detective that was sexually assaulting the prostitute. I know this goes on and on (Arevelos from SDPD currently) but a few bad apples on each department shouldn’t make people think all officers or deputies on each department are bad. And certainly not 300 as you stated. I agree there are always bad apples in every line of work. But the difference is in a case like this, you are right, these CHP officers should at least be fired and charged with something. But when you say if this was a civilian he would’ve already been charged. Maybe, maybe not. You see if some friend took a phone from a friend and forwarded the photos to someone else, no one would be charged but there would be a bunch of people no longer friends. Do you honestly think your female friend who took nude photos of herself and found out you forwarded them to your own phone she would call the police? I doubt it. But your friendship maybe be over. Just to let you know I am in no way condoning their behavior but if these knuckeheads weren’t police officers, this would’ve remained unnoticed except for their friends (ex friends).
wow
But this is about law enforcement officers that took an oath to “Serve and Protect”, not abuse their authority which so many police officers have in the past and will continue in the future. Unfortunately some police officers think they are above the law and when this happens it is mere representation of their leadership. Maybe they should fire the Chief of Police as well just like they would fire a Commanding Officer in the military. Hope these guys fry.
