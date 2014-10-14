Barber accused of slicing customer’s throat arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. - A South Bay barber is facing attempted murder charges for slicing the neck of a man he was shaving, according to deputies.

According to witnesses, Daniel Flores, 22, slashed 33-year-old Timothy Vaughn’s neck several times on Monday afternoon at Vic's Barbershop on Palm Avenue and then walked out of the Imperial Beach barbershop.

Flores took off running down Palm Avenue and was arrested without a struggle later at a relative’s home around the corner from the barbershop.

When investigators arrived, they found a Vaughn on the floor bleeding from his neck. He is expected to survive.

“We are all are in shock!” said a neighbor in the small business complex. “Vic’s definitely in shock because he loves his customers.”

Flores rents a chair from Vic, who's barbershop is best known for their straight razor shaves.

“I’d see [Flores] in the back sometimes,” said Marcus Boyd, an insurance agent next door. “He seemed a little young and acted tough sometimes, but I don’t think he was gang related.”

Boyd said he wasn’t talkative, but he admits he didn’t know him well.

Flores was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The motive for the attack was unclear. Witnesses told investigators there was no apparent dispute between the two men prior to the attack, the sergeant said