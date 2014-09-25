× Man steals car, drives it to probation meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) — A suspect drove to his probation meeting in a car he carjacked, according to police in New Haven.

Police said Gary Harding approached a woman in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Amity Road on Sept. 13. He implied that he had a gun and took the victim’s 2008 Honda CRV.

With the help of the store’s loss and prevention officers, police obtained surveillance video showing what appeared to be Harding stealing the woman’s vehicle.

The footage also showed that he initially tried to target a man, but abandoned that plan when he saw the victim run past him to avoid the rainy weather from that day.

Several witnesses were able to identify him, according to police.

In the meantime, the vehicle was used as a getaway vehicle for a bank robbery in Wallingford.

After officers released surveillance photos, three probation officers identified the suspect as Harding. An arrest warrant was prepared.

Together, they formed a plan to bring Harding in for a probation meeting at the Adult Probation Office on State Street in New Haven.

They said Harding agreed and arrived in the victim’s stolen Honda CRV.

He was promptly arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

As for the bank robbery, that case is under investigation by Wallingford police.