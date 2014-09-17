× 2014 on track to be hottest year on record in California

HANFORD, Calif. — This year is on track to be the hottest year in California since record-keeping began roughly 119 years ago, scientists announced Wednesday.

The long drought and increasing temperatures over the last four decades have resulted in the warmer conditions currently plaguing the state, Paul Iniguez, science and operation officer for the National Weather Service in Hanford, told the Los Angeles Times.

“Everything is kind of working together,” he said.

There is an 88% chance that 2014 will beat the warmest year currently on record — an average 59.7 degrees set in 1934.

Although the current heat wave smothering Southern California has the public’s attention, the projection is based on temperatures for the whole year. Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the first eight months of 2014 were the warmest on the record in California, with an average temperature of 62.6 degrees.