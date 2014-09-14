× Officer struck by vehicle during arrest

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer was struck by a vehicle when he was arresting a woman for suspicion of a narcotics violation, authorities said.

The officer was called to the north alley of 1600 National Avenue on a narcotics violation at 9:51 p.m. Saturday, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

`While trying to place a female under arrest she ran from officers,” Heims said. “While taking her into custody a vehicle turned into the alley at a high rate of speed and collided into the officer’s right leg,” he said. The vehicle backed up and fled the scene.

The driver was a woman and the vehicle was possibly a dark blue four-door Toyota, Heims said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2204.