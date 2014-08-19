Fight ends in bloody stabbings

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A fight in Fallbrook ended when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed two others, leaving one of the victims in critical condition with a partially severed carotid artery, investigators said Tuesday.

A woman called the sheriff’s department shortly before 8 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers the bloody fight happened at her house in the 200 block of North Stage Coach Lane near Via Entrada, according to sheriff’s Detective Steve Ashkar. She said the man with the knife ran south from the home after the attack.

Responding sheriff’s deputies and detectives found the two victims, one in critical condition, Ashkar said.

The man who suffered the partially severed carotid artery was flown to a hospital. His condition was not known. The other injured man was treated at a hospital and released, according to Ashkar.

Witnesses told investigators that the 20-year-old Guy Ray Roman of Fallbrook stabbed the victims. He turned himself in after friends told him he was wanted in connection with the attack, Ashkar said.

Roman was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Ashkar and jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.