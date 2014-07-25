× Sentencing set for car thief who killed bicyclist

CHULA VISTA — Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a probationer who drove a stolen car while under the influence of alcohol, causing a crash that killed a bicyclist in Chula Vista.

Michael Reyes, 29, pleaded guilty in May to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and other counts. He faces more than 14 years in prison.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on March 3, Reyes was driving a stolen silver Nissan Maxima westbound on East J Street when he suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic and struck 44-year-old cyclist Daniel Voigt, Chula Vista police Lt. Lon Turner said.

The Maxima continued onto a sidewalk after striking Voigt, eventually coming to rest after hitting an SDG&E power pole and a tree.

Paramedics took both Voigt and Reyes to UCSD Medical Center, where Voigt died and Reyes was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maxima was stolen out of National City earlier in the day, Turner said, adding that property found inside the vehicle also appeared to be stolen.

Turner said Reyes admitted drinking prior to the collision at East J Street and Dennis Avenue.

The defendant was on probation for auto theft and possession of methamphetamine at the time of the crash, said Deputy District Attorney Carlos Varela.