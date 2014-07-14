We go one-on-one with Jason Mraz. The singer’s new album “Yes” hits store shelves on Tuesday, July 15. He’s also added a third show in San Diego in August.
Catching up with Jason Mraz
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Tenant accused of killing landlord over $30 rent increase
-
Entanglement — Review and Interview
-
Vandals slash tires on dozens of vehicles in North County
-
Annihilation
-
HOA demands homeowners keep garages open – or pay $200
-
-
San Diego Ducks sled hockey team gives veterans hope
-
Broadcast legend John Coleman dead at 83
-
Former SDSU basketball coach Steve Fisher eligible for Hall of Fame
-
Council votes to place SDSU stadium expansion plan on November ballot
-
1 person struck, killed by Amtrak train near Sorrento Valley
-
-
Winchester
-
Meet Lucas! He’s the first ‘Gerber Baby’ with Down syndrome
-
FOX 5 2018 Country Mega Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules