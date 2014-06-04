Craig Morgan takes ride with fans

NASHVILLE-Even with one arm in a sling due to a recent injury he sustained while touring in San Diego in April, Craig Morgan — as always–is still up for a little adventure. The country music entertainer and TV show host joined his fans for some indoor kart racing in Nashville for his CMA Fest Fan Party on June 4th.

“I went to visit my friend Dan Henderson who’s a UFC fighter and has a workout studio in Southern California,” Craig laughed. “In the process of working out I dislocated my shoulder and tore everything off of it trying to fight with guys I shouldn’t be fighting with.”

.

With his injured arm wrapped securely in a black sling, Craig got behind the wheel and sped around the track with a handful of lucky fans whizzing right along with him. Even with just one hand on the steering wheel and a few spinouts, Craig’s competitive spirit kept him in the leading spot most rounds.

Chatting backstage Craig told me, “I wasn’t going to do a fan party this year. The only way I was going to do it was if it was in line with my personality. My management said what about this, and I said let’s do it!”

After the fun around the track, Craig settled on stage to perform and crack jokes as fans grazed on a light breakfast of coffee and fruit.

“I’m grateful ya’ll came. We know there’s a lot going on this week and you chose to come here this morning.”

Craig opened his 30 minute set with all time favorite, “Almost Home” followed by his recent top 15 single “Wake Up Loving You.” The entertainer played a couple new songs including one paying tribute to the military, and a new tune about love and marriage.

“My wife and I have been married so long, and in our years of marriage we’ve had our fights,” he said. “But in the end we always come back around. I truly believe this is my next #1 single. I hope ya’ll like it, and if you don’t–like it anyways because I got four kids to feed,” he laughed.

Fans also got the chance to celebrate a social media milestone with Craig who is one of the most active entertainers on twitter and Facebook. His team awarded him with a framed plaque to celebrate his 1 million fans on Facebook.

“Doing what I do, I love the ability social media gives me to interact with the fans,” he said.

If you missed Craig’s fan party, you can still catch him at the Riverfront Stage June 6th.

For country related news and interviews follow @countrynewsgal