Man found unconscious on street dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO — An apparent hit-and-run victim was found dying in front of his San Carlos home Thursday.

A neighbor spotted the 51-year-old man unconscious on his driveway in the 8000 block of Beaver Lake Drive shortly after 5 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the late morning, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Patrol officers called in traffic investigators, who concluded that the man had been hit by a vehicle of unknown type.

Detectives were not ruling out the possibility that the victim had been hit somewhere else in the neighborhood and managed to make his way back to his home before collapsing, the lieutenant said.