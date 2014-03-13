SDG&E to manage power needs lost by retired nuke plant

SAN DIEGO — The California Public Utilities Commission Thursday ordered Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric to procure energy supplies to meet Southern California power needs to make up for the loss of the retired San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

SCE was ordered to acquire between 500 and 700 megawatts, and SDG&E between 500 and 800 megawatts by 2022 to meet local capacity needs. The power should include renewable energy, according to the CPUC.

SDG&E said 200 megawatts will come from renewable resources such as solar, wind and other alternative resources. The remainder will likely come from natural gas.

“To maintain the reliability of the system, we do need natural gas,” said Jennifer Ramp of SDG&E.

The Sierra Club of San Diego already wants to pull the plug on the utility’s plan.

“The problem is SDG&E will automatically pursue gas plants,” said Pete Hasapopoulos, a community organizer. “They don’t favor clean energy. They favor more and more gas plants, it fits their business model, and it fits their bottom line.”

Hasapopoulos said the utility has it’s eye on Carlsbad for a new plant.

“It’s the last thing San Diego needs,” said Hasapopoulos. “These plants are terrible in emitting greenhouse gasses and they emit lots of pollution.”

He said new plants are extremely expensive.

“They cost anywhere from $1 to $5 billion and it’s the rate payers footing the bill,” said Hasapopoulos.

SDG&E said they have no plans to build a new plant, but Ramp pointed out the energy must come from somewhere.

“We’ll really look at all the tools in the toolbox,” said Ramp. “It’s the state’s decision and we do need to keep the lights on.”

“This action helps us move forward in meeting the electricity needs of Southern California now that the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station is permanently closed,” CPUC President Michael Peevey said. “Our combination of preferred resources and some more conventional generation will help in making a more secure energy future for Southern California consumers.”

Commissioner Mike Florio said the utilities and commission will work together to ensure the renewable energy will not only add capacity but reliability.

According to the CPUC, the commission decided previously that it was not feasible to rely solely on renewable resources to meet local energy needs, so conventional gas-fired resources must also be used to ensure reliability.

The agency said it plans to “continue pursuing preferred resources to the greatest extent possible, but must always ensure that grid operations are not potentially compromised by excessive reliance on intermittent resources and resources with uncertain ability to meet need.”