Biotech startup plans massive human genome database

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego biotech startup announced plans Tuesday to create the largest human genome sequencing operation in the world.

Executives with Human Longevity Inc., capitalized with $70 million in private investment, said they want to compile the most comprehensive and complete human genotype, microbiome, and phenotype database in order to tackle diseases associated with aging.

The company, led by geneticist J. Craig Venter, and Drs. Robert Hariri and Peter Diamandis will also address age-related decline in stem cell function.

“Using the combined power of our core areas of expertise — genomics, informatics, and stem cell therapies, we are tackling one of the greatest medical/scientific and societal challenges — aging and aging-related diseases,” Venter said. “HLI is going to change the way medicine is practiced by helping to shift to a more preventive, genomic-based medicine model which we believe will lower healthcare costs.”

He said the goal is not necessarily to lengthen life but to improve the health, performance and productivity.

By licensing its databases, the company should be able to generate income, he said.

The company’s initial goal is to sequence up to 40,000 human genomes per year, with plans to sequence up to 100,000 human genomes per year. A variety of people will be sequenced, including children, adults and centenarians, as well as those who are healthy and who are not.

Researchers will concentrate on genes related to cancer, diabetes and obesity, heart and liver diseases, and dementia. They plan to collaborate with the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, the J. Craig Venter Institute and Metabolon Inc.