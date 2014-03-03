Disney to cut funding to Boy Scouts over ban on gay adult leaders

The Boy Scouts said it is “disappointed” with the move.
The company’s decision was made public after the president of a Boy Scouts council in Apopka, Fla., sent local troops a memo on Disney’s move.
Robert Utsey’s letter was posted on a website for Scouts for Equality, an organization advocating against the ban on gay leaders, according to the Associated Press. Utsey said the National Boy Scouts of America’s Council had reached out to Disney to resolve the situation.
“However, according to [Walt Disney World], their views do not currently align with the BSA,” Utsey said. “We will continue to keep an open line of communication with them, but at this time, are unable to reverse their decision.”
Though Disney doesn’t provide money to the Boy Scouts’ national or local councils, the Burbank-based company with major theme parks in Anaheim and Orlando provides small grants to local troops and packs, said Deron Smith, a Boy Scouts spokesman.
“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to be a part of the Scouting experience and we are disappointed in this decision because it will impact our ability to serve kids,” Smith said in a statement.
The grants have been given through a Disney program that would donate money to the Scouts in exchange for volunteer hours completed by its employees.