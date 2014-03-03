Disney to cut funding to Boy Scouts over ban on gay adult leaders

APOPLA, Florida – Walt Disney Co. said it will stop financial support for Boy Scouts-related organizations beginning next year because of the Scouts’ policy banning adult leaders who are gay.

The Boy Scouts said it is “disappointed” with the move.

The company’s decision was made public after the president of a Boy Scouts council in Apopka, Fla., sent local troops a memo on Disney’s move.

Robert Utsey’s letter was posted on a website for Scouts for Equality, an organization advocating against the ban on gay leaders, according to the Associated Press. Utsey said the National Boy Scouts of America’s Council had reached out to Disney to resolve the situation.

“However, according to [Walt Disney World], their views do not currently align with the BSA,” Utsey said. “We will continue to keep an open line of communication with them, but at this time, are unable to reverse their decision.”