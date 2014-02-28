Man accused of stealing cookie money from Girl Scouts

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man suspected of stealing a cash jar from Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a North County supermarket was arrested Thursday, authorities reported.

David Betancort, 21, allegedly grabbed the container of money from a table outside the Albertsons store on West Valley Parkway in Escondido about 4:30 p.m. last Saturday, then ran to a nearby vehicle and sped off.

A troop leader supervising the girls selling cookies to shoppers took down the thief’s license plate number and reported it to police, Lt Neal Griffin said.

This afternoon, officers went to the suspect’s home to serve him with an unrelated arrest warrant. Seeing them, he bolted, but was taken into custody following a brief foot chase, Griffin said.

Betancort, an Escondido resident, was booked into county jail in Vista on the outstanding counts of battery and violation of a court gang injunction. Police will seek an additional count of petty theft related to the filched Girl Scout money, the lieutenant said.