Skydiver hospitalized after suffering medical condition during jump

SAN DIEGO – Paramedics responded to the Otay Mesa gliderport Monday after reports of a skydiver’s parachute not opening, according to Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser.

The man suffered a medical condition during the jump around 4 p.m. and was not able to pull his parachute, the skydiving company told Fox5. A device he was wearing detected a problem and automatically deployed his reserve parachute – ultimately saving his life.

Bortisser said the victim made a hard landing and was unconscious when they arrived. He was transported to a hospital.

His condition is unknown.