Girls, godmother hit by car while jaywalking

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two young girls and their 22-year-old godmother were hospitalized after they were hit by a car while jaywalking, police said.

The little girls, ages 2 and 4, were crossing Jamacha Road mid-block near East Main Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday with their godmother when they walked into the path of a northbound vehicle, El Cajon police Lt. Tim Henton said.. The driver who hit them stopped and cooperated with police.

Investigators said the babysitter was drunk at the time.

The children were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The babysitter was also taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.

The driver was not ticketed. Detectives will forward a report to the District Attorney’s Office and recommend that felony child-endangerment charges be filed against the woman,

who was not arrested following the accident, Henton said.