Girls, godmother hit by car while jaywalking

The little girls, ages 2 and 4, were crossing Jamacha Road mid-block near East Main Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday with their godmother when they walked into the path of a northbound vehicle, El Cajon police Lt. Tim Henton said.. The driver who hit them stopped and cooperated with police.
Investigators said the babysitter was drunk at the time.
The children were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The babysitter was also taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.
The driver was not ticketed. Detectives will forward a report to the District Attorney’s Office and recommend that felony child-endangerment charges be filed against the woman,
who was not arrested following the accident, Henton said.
5 comments
Boook
Charge her!! A drunk woman jaywalking with 2 small children at 11 pm. I'd say there are a number of things they can charge her with. Poor innocent kids.
DavePretty
That babysitter is definitely not getting a good Yelp review.
Michael
Definite child endangerment charge. They do as their sitter says to do and they almost got killed. Worthy of punishment.
Comments are closed.