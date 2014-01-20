15-pound baby may have set state record

HESPERIA, Calif. — A baby born last week in Southern California may have set a record for the heaviest infant ever born in the state.

Andrew Jacob Cervantez was delivered by cesarean section at Desert Valley Medical Center last Thursday. The baby weighed in at 15 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 24 inches long at birth, according to the Victor Valley News Group.

The baby’s parents are Vanessa an Daniel Cervantes. The couple has two other children. Each of them weighed about 10 pounds at birth.