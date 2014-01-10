SDG&E truck involved in fatal hit-and-run, police say

EL CAJON, Calif. — A San Diego Gas & Electric employee was under investigation in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian hit by one of the utility’s trucks in El Cajon, authorities said Friday.

The fatal collision happened Monday night at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Jamacha Road in El Cajon. Witnesses said a white utility truck with a bucket lift was heading northbound when it struck Robert Fisher, 54, as he was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk. The truck did not stop after hitting the man.

A few minutes later, a 2003 Hyundai Sonata hit Fisher, who was lying in the street. The driver of the Sonata pulled over and called police. Fisher died from his injuries at the scene.

Information from witnesses and evidence found at the scene led investigators to a home in El Cajon, where they seized a white 2008 Ford 550 work truck owned by SDGE/Sempra Energy, police Lt. Randy Soulard said. Investigators don’t believe the truck was being driven on company business when it hit Fisher, he added.

An SDG&E worker, whose name was not released, was placed on leave pending the results of the police investigation, according to SDG&E spokeswoman Michelle Nixon.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in this investigation,” Nixon said.

Nixon said she could not release information about the employee because of employee privacy policies.

There have been no arrests in the case, Soulard said.

Anyone with information should call the El Cajon Police Department Traffic Division at (619) 441-1632.