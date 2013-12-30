Family, friends, fans celebrate Nancarrow’s life

Nancarrow, 60, died early Saturday evening, surrounded by his family, following an 11-month battle with brain cancer.
Nancarrow’s television career spanned more than 30 years and included stints as a weatherman, anchor and a reporter on KGTV 10News, KFMB CBS8 and, most recently, KSWB Fox 5.
The five-time Emmy winner was also known as a passionate conservationist, co-authoring four organic gardening books.
Nancarrow was diagnosed with stage three terminal brain cancer in February, and later retired from his anchor position at Fox 5. He called himself a “Brain Cancer Warrior” and authored a blog about his cancer journey.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, and children, Graham, 25, Hannah, 24, and Britta, 20. On her father’s blog Sunday, Hannah said her father was a human Pinterest board, with expertise in “citrus trees and roses and tomatoes, raising chickens and earthworms and monarch butterflies.”
“He was proud to be San Diego’s organic son,” she wrote.
Monday’s memorial paddle out and beach gathering began at 4 p.m. at Seaside Reef. Attendees brought kayaks, surfboards, towels and beach chairs and a candle to light for Loren.
3 comments
Michael
Not a surfer but man I'm going to miss him and his SD stories, reporting, interest in the environment, home and garden improvements. Such a classy guy, my 12 years in San Diego I would watch everything he did; such a book of knowledge. Rest in Peace Loren!!!
Normal Guy
Born and raised in San Diego and can't really remember a time when he wasn't around. I only met him once and he was a real guy.
We were driving around the "fields" one night trying to find our way to the party and were completely lost on the dirt roads. He must have saw us trying to figure out which road to take when he hiked from the back of his house to our car. He asked if we were lost and I explained that we were looking for the party. he said "Go down that road and when you make it to the abandoned car go to the left. The parties are usually down there." I remember looking at him for a minute and saying "Hey, you're that news guy!" He just smiled and said to have fun.
That was 20 years ago…… never made it to the party, roads were too rough for the car, but I'll always remember how helpful and friendly he was. His smile was infectious and he seemed like a really down to earth guy.
My prayers go out to Loren and his family.
Nancy
What a beautiful send off. Thank you for sharing this with us
Comments are closed.