Veterans get half off on pet adoptions all month

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society and SPCA and the San Diego County Department of Animal Services have teamed up to offer veterans and active duty members of the military half off pet adoption fees through the end of the month, officials said Monday.

The reduced adoption fee will include the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, preliminary vaccinations, a sample bag of pet food and adopter support, according to the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA.

“We always offer a 25 percent discount for military, but in celebration of Veteran’s Day we want to honor those who serve our country in a special way,” San Diego Humane Society and SPCA President and CEO Gary Weitzman said in a statement. “Animals are known to have a therapeutic effect on people, which can be especially beneficial for our veterans.”

The 50 percent discount will be offered through Nov. 30 at San Diego Humane Society locations at 5500 Gaines St. in San Diego and at 527 Airport Road and 2905 San Luis Rey Road in Oceanside.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services will offer the discounted adoptions at its facilities at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego, 5481 Sweetwater Road in Bonita and at 2481 Palomar Road in Carlsbad, county officials said. County shelters are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Any dog-adopting veteran who lives in the unincorporated county or in the cities of San Diego, Carlsbad, Santee, Encinitas, Solana Beach or Del Mar will also receive a free one year license, according to county officials.

“This is truly a win-win situation for both the pets that deserve a loving home and our service members who will gain a loyal, forever companion,” county Department of Animal Services Director Dawn Danielson said.