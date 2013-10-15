Broken pipe floods multimillion-dollar homes

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — A water main ruptured in an upscale neighborhood near San Dieguito Reservoir Tuesday, temporarily leaving six expensive homes without functional plumbing and flooding three of them.

The failed 8-inch-diameter pipeline began overflowing shortly before 12:30 a.m. alongside Lago Lindo, near Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe, according to the North County Fire Protection District and Santa Fe Irrigation District.

Crews got the spill under control within an hour and had water service fully restored to the area by 9:30 a.m., SFID spokeswoman Jessica Parks said.

A restoration company was called in to help the owners of the inundated homes clean up their properties.

It was not immediately clear what caused the 64-year-old asbestos-and- concrete water main to give out, though preliminary findings indicated that cooling weather and roots from an adjacent tree might have been factors, according to Parks.