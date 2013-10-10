Swimmers warned to stay out of water after rain

mission bay, the jetty SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The county of San Diego Department of Environmental Health Thursday issued a general advisory to warn swimmers and surfers to avoid ocean and bay waters for at least 72 hours after Wednesday’s rain.

Levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters after rainfall, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff, according to the DEH advisory.

Urban runoff may include bacteria from animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation.

