National City SWAT standoff ends with two arrests

NATIONAL CITY, Calif – A report of gunfire at a South Bay home Tuesday prompted a several-hour SWAT standoff that ended in two arrests.

A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the residence near the corner of J Avenue and 18th Street in National City about 7:30 a.m., according to police.

A special-weapons and tactics team took up positions around the home while officers tried to get the occupants to exit and surrender.

Two people were taken into custody in the late morning.

Officers cleared the scene about 11:30 a.m., a dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported.