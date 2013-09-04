Faulconer throws his hat in the ring for mayor

SAN DIEGO – City Councilman Kevin Faulconer officially announced Wednesday that he will run in the special election to replace Bob Filner as mayor of San Diego.

“I stand with my fellow San Diegans and I’m ready to do my part,” Faulconer said with his family by his side and looking every bit the candidate. “Together we will heal our city and create a community where every neighborhood is strong.”

Faulconer, a republican and former State Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher, a democrat, are the two clear front-runners in the race.

“I do think the election is going to be a choice between the status quo of the way it’s always been done or an outside approach or fresh start,” Fletcher said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was filing paperwork.

Former City Attorney Michael Aguirre also announced his intentions joining the Mayor’s race Wednesday, bringing the total number of candidates to 18. There are 16 days left to join – the field is far from decided.

Faulconer said he has the experience and fiscal responsibility to heal San Diego from the Filner debacle and move the city forward.

“I haven’t been the loudest person on the council,” Faulconer said. “I don’t really like grandstanding, but I like accomplishing goals and objectives. Right now, at this time, and this place in our city – that’s the type of leadership we need to heal.”

Faulconer has the backing of the San Diego Republican Party and said his ability to cross party lines that will bring him success as mayor.

“I know I need to work with City Council to achieve objectives and to get rid of the drama and get things done,” he said.

Fletcher said he believes San Diegan’s want a change of regime, that the status quo at City Hall has been divisive for 20 years.

“I think we have so much potential, but it’s going to take something different,” Fletcher said talking about his campaign strategy. “The way it’s always been done isn’t going to get us where we need to go.”

Fletcher has already been endorsed by two major unions and plans to meet with every community leading up to the special election.