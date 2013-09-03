Death investigation underway on Navy security boat

The fatality near the foot of Broadway was reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
His name was withheld pending family notification.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service took charge of the investigation, Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke said.
The death did not appear to have been a homicide, and authorities were not looking for any suspects as of early evening, O’Rourke said.
6 comments
Editor
*Personnel
freelance editor
*Broadway
*Personnel
*Seriously
Fox5, if you’re Looking to hire somebody to replace the illiterate author of this piece, feel free to email me with an offer.
101 video games to play before you die
If you want to obtain a great deal from this article
then you have to apply these strategies to your won blog.
making video games 101
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work
on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Comments are closed.