Driver killed in Jeep crash ID’d

SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed Friday when he lost control of his Jeep that rolled over while transitioning from northbound Interstate 15 to Interstate 8, was identified by the medical examiner Monday.

The victim was identified as Cesar R. Alfaro, 38, of San Diego.

Alfaro, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected when at about 11:10 p.m. when he lost control of his 2003 Jeep Liberty and it rolled several times, according to the medical examiner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.